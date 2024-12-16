Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.94 on Friday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

