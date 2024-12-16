Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $2.50

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Cormark lowered Cresco Labs from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

CRLBF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

