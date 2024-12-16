Head-To-Head Review: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. 29.35% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Trinity Bank, N.A.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 3.84 $8.02 million $7.45 11.88

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Bank, N.A. beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

