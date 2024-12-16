Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $20.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LRMR stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.86.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
