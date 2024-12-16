Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 347.50

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Team17 Group

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 228 ($2.88) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.21 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Deborah Jayne Bestwick sold 3,026,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.65), for a total value of £6,356,057.40 ($8,025,325.00). Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Team17 Group

(Get Free Report

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.