The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,680. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.