Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 432,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.