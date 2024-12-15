Northland Securities Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $60.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.13% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 7,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 886,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 718,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

