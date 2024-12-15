NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,191,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,914,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,681,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 1,614,820 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth about $13,944,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in NCR Voyix by 14.1% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,311,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 824,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

VYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

