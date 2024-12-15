Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,184 shares of company stock worth $60,878,829. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $94.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

