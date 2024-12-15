HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.0 %

CRL opened at $190.46 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.