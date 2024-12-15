Stifel Financial Corp Sells 34,879 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 978,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

