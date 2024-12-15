Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 204.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 104.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock worth $2,243,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.