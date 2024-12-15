Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 67.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Vital Farms by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.6 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

