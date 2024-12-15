Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 305,987 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after buying an additional 2,628,765 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 8.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,494,721.92. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,154,820 shares of company stock valued at $195,106,438.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $132.68.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.