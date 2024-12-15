State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,704,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.58 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

