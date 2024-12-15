Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,448. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

