Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,558 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRDA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,194.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,395.88. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $172,567.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,503.02. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,128 shares of company stock valued at $875,551 over the last ninety days. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -0.18. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

