State Street Corp Buys 56,090 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $139,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,901,230.70. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,026,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,429,121.75. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,270. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

