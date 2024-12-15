State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $140,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $109.72 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

