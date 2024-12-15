Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €23.31 ($24.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.59. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.67 and its 200 day moving average is €19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STVN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €28.60 ($30.11).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

