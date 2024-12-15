Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total value of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $203.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $140.04 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.