Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after buying an additional 389,078 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.