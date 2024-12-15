Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.60% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.