Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 459.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

CNP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

