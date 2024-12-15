Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS OMFL opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

