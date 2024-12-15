Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,562 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Moderna by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 110.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $158,195. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Moderna Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

