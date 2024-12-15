Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.59.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

