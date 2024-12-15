Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 8,766 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 52,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.3 %

GMAB opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

