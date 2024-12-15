Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Umpqua Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,917,906,000 after buying an additional 1,329,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,161,579,000 after buying an additional 464,938 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

