Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $154.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

