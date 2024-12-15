Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Takes $11.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 102,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

