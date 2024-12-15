Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,161,579,000 after acquiring an additional 464,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $231.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

