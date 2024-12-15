Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 7,917 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $231.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

