Family Asset Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.