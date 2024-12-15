Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

