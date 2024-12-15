Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RH by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $446.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 262.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.56. RH has a 1 year low of $212.43 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. RH’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.07.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

