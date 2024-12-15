Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 216,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

XHR stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.