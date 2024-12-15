iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

