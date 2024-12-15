MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 164,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.