JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

