Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOR. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This trade represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Forestar Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

