13,500 Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $534,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 96.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $35.50 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

