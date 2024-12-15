Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $632,000 Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,573,000 after acquiring an additional 617,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 130.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,860 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth about $44,055,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 305,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE RTO opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

