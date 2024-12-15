Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.