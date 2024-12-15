Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $822,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $15.55 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

