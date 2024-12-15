GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 158,033 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $45.18.
Insider Activity
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.