Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in DocGo by 151.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DCGO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $437.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.