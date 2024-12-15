Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,674. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.