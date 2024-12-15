Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $123.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,384.98. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

